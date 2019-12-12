Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fog and drizzle are likely tonight with temperatures holding in the 40s. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with some breaks of sunshine. A few showers are also possible with highs in the 50s. 60 degree weather returns this weekend for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks to be the better day right now with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Clouds and a few showers are possible Sunday with highs in the 60s again. Monday could be stormy at times and there is a threat for some severe weather at that point. Highs will be closer to 70. Much colder weather will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s and 50s. There is a large meteor shower Friday and Saturday nights after midnight. We should have a good show of the Geminid shower. Up to 50 meteors per hour are possible and your best bet is to face away from the large full moon when trying to view it. Average high this time of year is 59 and the average low is 38.