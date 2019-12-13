Tanker carrying diesel gas overturns in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Troopers and emergency crews were on the scene Friday of a one vehicle crash in Madison County on Highway 43 near Quail Road.
The crash was reported at 8 a.m.
Preliminary reports indicate that a tanker was traveling northbound when the driver lost control and overturned.
The vehicle was reportedly carrying 1200 gallons of diesel fuel and another vehicle has been dispatched to transfer that fuel onto it.
The driver was not injured and the roadway should be cleared by midday.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is currently accessing the environmental impact, if any, and will report to the local EMA and the surrounding community.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.