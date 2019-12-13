Proposed bridge to bypass train on S. Pearson Rd. delayed again in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - More waiting for Pearl drivers who sit at tracks stopped by the continuous procession of rail cars.
The Pearl Board of Aldermen rejected the lowest bid for the Pearl-Richland Intermodal Connector.
"Since forever it's been a problem," said Julie Yates Thursday while waiting for the cross guards to lift at the train tracks on South Pearson Road.
She lives near the track and is used to but not happy about the constant road closures by the Kansas City Southern trains.
In a 15 minute period the train stopped traffic three times.
Yates hopes the proposed Pearl-Richland Intermodal Connector will soon be underway to eliminate the problem.
"I've been sitting here for about 10 minutes so and just finally ending," said Yates. "The bridge would be great because it does slow down a lot of the traffic right and this can be a busy road".
The plan is for a 27 foot four lane bridge at an estimated cost of $10.5 million dollars.
Recently the Pearl Board of Aldermen rejected a bid for $14.5 million dollars.
The project price rose sharply because contractors would have to work around train operations, doing construction only three hours a day.
"In further discussions with KCS they're gonna allow us to be able to do some alternative measures to work on the rail as the railroad cars come through. After they leave the right of way we will be able to presumed work," said Pearl Mayor Jake Windham.
The mayor said advertising for the project is again underway and it will be open for bids in the early part of 2020.
This delay still adds more frustration for those who’ve been stopped in their tracks for more than a decade.
The contract could be awarded by the spring.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.