18 months after being shot in the head, Brookhaven boy gets prosthetic skull

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Just believe in God. That’s the only thing I can tell you. If you’re going through anything, believe in God, put your trust in God, and he will see you through it.”
Grace Brice has seen the evidence of that in her own life and the life of her youngest son, Darrius Bass. The 11-year old was shot in the head a year and a half ago, destroying part of his skull and leaving his brain vulnerable... and miraculously, he has survived.
Brice says it’s absolutely a God thing that he’s still alive, and that he’s been a miracle since that day in June of 2018 when she got a frantic call from his brother that he had been shot and needed help.
“Like when he was in ICU, we used to listen to gospel songs together, and read him prayer scriptures," she said. "I’m telling you, it works.”
Just yesterday, Darrius faced another major surgery to help cover the part of his brain that was left unprotected, with only skin between it and the world.
“They gave him a skull, a prosthetic skull to put on that side because he didn’t have nothing there that was protecting that side,” said Brice.
Darrius came through the surgery like a trooper, his mother said. She said the family is hoping now he'll be able to play and swim and do a lot of the activities doctors previously thought were unsafe.
“He knows the guy that shot him, and he was like, 'Mom, I want to just ask him, ‘Look what you did to me, why did you do this?’” Brice said. She said she has similar questions for the alleged shooter.
Tarius McNair Jr., who was charged with aggravated assault in Darrius’ shooting, is not in custody in Lincoln County, nor with MDOC, according to their website. And Brice says her family has no idea where he is or what came of the case.
“We don’t even know if he’s locked up or nothing. They’re not telling us nothing. The last thing the investigator said was that they dropped it down from ‘big court’ to ‘small court,’” she said.
As of air time, we’ve been unable to find anyone who could tell us what exactly that means, though it stands to reason that possibly the charges were dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor.
Grace says she has one wish for her youngest son.
“I just want him to enjoy life.”
