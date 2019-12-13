Miss Mississippi participates in mock interviews in preparation for Miss America

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer left for the Miss America competition Wednesday and is hoping she will hear her name and take the stage in the first few minutes of the national broadcast. Miss Mississippi has spent almost six months working on every phase of the competition including the judges interview Friday.
We were able to listen in on one of the mock interviews for Miss Mississippi in Vicksburg. She has made sure she is informed on world, national, state and local issues.
Hyer said, "getting ready to compete to be Miss Mississippi it's mostly state news that I was looking into but now I have expanded my horizons and I'm getting to talk about a wider variety of issues which is always great and practice makes perfect so that's what we were doing here tonight."
There is one question Miss Mississippi hopes the judges will ask.
Hyer explained, "I hope to be able to share the story of my family. My family is very open about our experience with organ and tissue donations and there are dozens of families in Mississippi that are equally as open as we are. I would love to share my family's story and their stories. I would love to travel our country and meet other families, other donor families and families of recipients who have had such wonderful experiences with my social impact initiative, organ and tissue donations because it is just such a testament to how life changing and life saving organ and tissue donation is and I want to shine a spot light on that in our country."
The judges will also want to know more about Hyer. The graduate of Oak Grove High School and Ole Miss spent a year working right out of college for her sorority.
Hyer said, "I attended the University of Mississippi where two generations of my family before me received degrees so I received my English degree in 2018 and I did take a job straight out of college working for my sorority Phi Mu Fraternity as a Chapter Consultant, which was such an adventure. I was on a plane twice a week traveling to these cities I'd never been to before. And I really do think that helped me with the Miss Mississippi competition because I would land and meet all of these strangers and I had to get them to trust me and to believe in me and be willing to work with me and so that has lended to my ability to be a good Miss Mississippi and hopefully a good Miss America."
The new Miss America will be crowned in one week.
