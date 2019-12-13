Meridian man freezes to death after possibly falling asleep on porch

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Meridian man was found dead Thursday from apparent hypothermia.
According to WTOK, the victim is a 65-year-old man that was found on his porch in the 100 block of 56th Avenue early Thursday morning.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said this was the first cold related death of the season.
Neighbors remembered the man as a very nice person who was nothing but an asset to the community and was much loved.
Metro Ambulance Operations Manager Kippy Smith says with temperatures as low as 31 degrees, the risk of death increases.
“He appeared to have been outside all night long. They suspect that he may have fallen asleep on his porch," said Smith. “With the temperatures dropping as low as they did, the extremely young or elderly aged personnel need to be particular.”
Smith recommends dressing in layers and always checking to make sure loved ones are okay during this time of the year.
