MDOC inmate found dead in Central Mississippi Correctional facility cell

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirms Lisa Michelle Courtney, 33, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility Thursday morning.
An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.
Courtney and two others were arrested after a manhunt by U.S. Marshals in 2017.
Courtney was part of a home invasion in which a 61-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs and about 30 guns were stolen from him.
Courtney knew the victim.
