Man suffers face injury after suspect shoots into his vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken to a hospital by private vehicle just before midnight Friday, according to Jackson police.
The shooting possibly happened on Perkins Street near Overstreet Avenue.
The victim suffered injuries to the face after an unknown suspect in a gray sedan fired shots into his vehicle.
The victim is listed is critical condition.
This is the second incident of the day where a man arrived at a local hospital after being shot in Jackson.
