First and only IMAX theater in Miss. opens in Madison at Malco Grandview

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first and only IMAX theater is now open in the metro. Guests visiting the Grandview Cinema in Madison, Mississippi can now enjoy The IMAX Experience starting December 13 with the release of Jumanji: The Next Level.
Ticket prices start at $12.50 for kids and $15.50 for adults. The first showing begins on 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
The biggest draw to the IMAX experience is the sheer size of the screen which reaches well over the standard movie size. IMAX boasts on its cutting-edge projection system, which delivers crystal-clear images and sound system that makes audiences feel as if they are in the movie.
“We looked at all of our options regarding a large format solution and came to the conclusion that no one has a better combination of quality, full immersion cinema, and brand awareness than IMAX. We are excited to add The IMAX Experience to the region and hope it will be enjoyed for many years to come,” said David Tashie, Malco President/COO.
The theatre was custom-designed for use in the existing multiplex theatre and represents the first phase of upgrades to the Madison location. Additional Phase 1 renovations plans consist of upgrading the concession area to the Malco Cinema Grill, featuring expanded food and drink options, plus installation of space for private events with areas dedicated to emerging technologies, such as virtual reality (VR).
The Phase 2 upgrade will include a full renovation to luxury reserved recliner seats.
