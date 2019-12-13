Gov. Phil Bryant attends White House summit on child care and paid leave

Washington, DC. (WLOX) - Support for working families was a main topic discussed at the bipartisan panel Thursday, with first daughter and senior presidential adviser Ivanka Trump catalyzing these conversations.
According to Ivanka Trump, one out of every four mothers returns to work within two weeks of giving birth because she cannot afford to miss a paycheck. This fast turn-around of delivering a baby and heading back to work is one problem that Governor Phil Bryant wants to change.
“Everything shows us that if that mom and dad spends time with that child, from birth to six weeks to eight weeks, they learn better, they’re better behaved, their health care is better," Bryant said. "All of those outcomes we’re looking to improve. In large part, if those parents have an opportunity to stay with those children for an extended period of time and can do so without being financially burdened.”
Although Mississippi does not have an equal pay law instituted in the state, Governor Bryant said he hopes the succeeding governor Tate Reeves will work to close the gender wage gap.
“If a woman is doing a job similar to a man or is working where a man normally would be, she needs to be paid the same amount,” Bryant said. “I do that with my staff, and I think everyone thinks that is the right thing to do.”
