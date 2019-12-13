First Alert Forecast: foggy start Friday; nice weekend ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next big weather maker will make its presence known Monday as a strong cold front approaches the area. Out ahead of the front, expect highs to push their way into the lower and middle 70s. A few of the storm that develop could be strong to severe, dependent on how strong the low pressure will be and its ultimate track. Behind the front, it’ll be much cooler through mid-week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with sunshine returning. A slow warming trend will get us to the upper 50s to near 60 by the end of the week.