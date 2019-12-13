First Alert Forecast: foggy start Friday; nice weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Our Gulf-borne system will squeeze out a few showers through Friday – but we don’t anticipate a washout. Fog will be an issue through mid-morning – so add a few extra minutes to your morning routine. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs topping in the upper 50s north to lower and middle 60s south. Most of the showers will exit by the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds late and into the overnight hours as lows will fall into the lower to middle 40s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: All plans are a go for the upcoming weekend. Outside of a chance for a few patches of fog early Saturday – expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower and middle 60s. Sun will give way to more clouds by Sunday, though, we’ll still have highs push into the middle and upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next big weather maker will make its presence known Monday as a strong cold front approaches the area. Out ahead of the front, expect highs to push their way into the lower and middle 70s. A few of the storm that develop could be strong to severe, dependent on how strong the low pressure will be and its ultimate track. Behind the front, it’ll be much cooler through mid-week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with sunshine returning. A slow warming trend will get us to the upper 50s to near 60 by the end of the week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.