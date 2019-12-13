Adams Co. man arrested for domestic violence

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man faces several charges in connection to a possible hostage investigation.
Adams County deputies found a woman with injuries to her face and abdomen after responding to a call at a home on Morgantown Road.
A second victim told deputies 23-year-old Jeffery Hartley left the home and was possibly armed.
After a brief search, deputies found Harley, who was threatening to harm himself.
Hartley was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated domestic violence, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and parole violation. Other charges are also pending.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.