4-year-old born with half a heart donates his gifts to toy drive

ARLINGTON, TX (WLBT) - A 4-year-old in Arlington, Texas is celebrating Christmas by giving to others.
Elliot Wyche, who was born with half of a heart, donated dozens of his toys to a local police program, reports TODAY.
Wyche was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which left one side of his heart underdeveloped.
He has now undergone three open-heart surgeries since he has been born.
After getting gifts from his supporters on social media, Elliot decided to give the toys to the local police department for their Santa Cop program.
While donating the presents, Elliot even helped police load them up.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.