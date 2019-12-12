Sun N Sand denied landmark status; still at risk of demolition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic building in Downtown Jackson continues to be in danger of being torn down.
The Sun N Sand was not declared a landmark by the Department of Archives and History, despite a running petition.
The decision was made during their public comment hearing Thursday.
The petition gathered 2,600 signatures, but that wasn’t enough to sway the board.
Sun N Sand has been locked up since 2002, but is now set to be demolished and turned into a parking lot for government workers.
Another meeting will be held by the Department of Archives and History on January 24 that will further discuss the motel’s landmark potential.
