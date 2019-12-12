Rebels tab Lebby as new offensive coordinator

OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin named the first three members of his inaugural Rebel staff Thursday.
Kiffin announced the first two of his 10 assistant positions with the addition of Jeff Lebby (offensive coordinator) and Kevin Smith (assistant coach). In addition to the two assistant coaches, Kiffin also named Wilson Love the program’s head strength and conditioning coach.
Lebby comes to Oxford after spending the last two seasons at UCF. Lebby joined the Knights in December 2017 as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the start of the 2019 season.
Under Lebby’s direction this season, UCF ranks fourth nationally in total offense (536.6), the most in program history. The Knights also rank sixth in scoring (43.0), racking up 40 or more points in seven of their eight contests.
Only two teams in the country are averaging more than 300 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game this season; Lebby’s UCF offense and No. 4 Oklahoma. Lebby found immediate success in his first season in 2018, helping lead the Knights to their second straight undefeated regular season, another American Athletic Conference Championship, a berth in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl and a national ranking as high as seventh.
He tutored McKenzie Milton, who threw for 2,662 yards and 25 touchdowns on his way to his second American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honor. Milton finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Lebby came to Orlando (2017) after one season as offensive coordinator at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. He helped lead Southeastern to a 5-0 conference mark and a berth in the NAIA playoffs. Southeastern had the No. 1 scoring offense and the No. 3 total offense in the NAIA in 2017.
Prior to joining the Southeastern staff, Lebby served in various capacities on the football staff at Baylor. He was the passing game coordinator and offensive recruiting coordinator for two years. He coached the running backs for five years. Prior to those roles, Lebby was the assistant director of football operations in charge of offensive quality control, while also serving as the team’s liaison to the NFL.
In five seasons as running backs coach, Lebby coached five 1,000-yard rushers. Baylor’s 2015 squad ranked No. 2 in the nation in rushing offense, while two Bears went over 1,000 yards that season. Lebby earned 2013 FootballScoop Running Backs Coach of the Year honors after coaching Baylor’s first back-to-back 1,000-yard rushers.
Prior to his tenure at Baylor, Lebby served as the offensive line/tight ends coach at Victoria Memorial (Texas) High School. Lebby played high school football for his father Mike Lebby at Andrews (Texas) High and earned all-state honors as a senior. He signed with Oklahoma, but an injury ended his playing career. He then spent four years with the Sooners as a student assistant coach.
