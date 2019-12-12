Mississippi 811 opens up shop at new Pearl location

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi 811 is now open in a new location.
After nearly 30 ears of being housed on Cedar Park Drive, they’ve opened up shop in Pearl.
The new building, located at 200 Country Place Parkway, helps the company with its expanding workforce operation.
State officials and Mississippi 811 leaders joined employees and other visitors with a ribbon cutting to mark the big day.
"It's a special day," board member Bert Pickard said. "We celebrate the future of the organization. We're confident that this facility will become a recognized center for damage prevention across the state."
Mississippi 811 acts as a statewide communication link for excavators and owners of underground facilities.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.