Man turns himself in for role in Clinton ‘homes for sale’ burglaries

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department responded to several targeted “homes for sale” burglaries over an approximate three-month time period.
After executing a search warrant for 222 Lakes of Pines Drives in Jackson, detectives recovered more than 40 stolen items, including stoves and microwaves, televisions, tools and other miscellaneous electronics.
Detectives identified three suspects believed to be responsible for the burglaries across the metro Jackson area.
Forty-two-year-old Michael Shane Harris from Jackson was in police custody on December 6.
Thirty-nine-year-old Cedric Robinson turned himself in to the Clinton Police Department Thursday. He’s charged with five counts of residential burglary in the city. Additional charges related to similar crimes in surrounding areas is expected.
Police are still searching for 47-year-old Brooke Geraldine Robbins of Jackson.
Detectives said some of the items were stolen during crime sprees in Clinton.
If you, or someone you know, are a victim of a house burglary that happened in recent months, you’re asked to contact the Clinton Police Department with a description of the stolen property.
