Madison funeral home provides a final resting place for you and your pet

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pets and their owners can now rest in peace together for eternity.
A funeral home in Madison is the first to own a columbarium where the two can be laid to rest side by side.
“We’ve actually called it the footprints and paws," said Brittany Maugh from Natchez Trace Funeral Home while introducing the newly installed columbarium.
Michael Hudgins, the funeral director, said the structure provides a final resting space for the whole family.
The columbarium stands 7 sections high and has 12 sections on each level.
It will also allow laser etching on the black granite with a picture of the inhabitants.
“The columbarium, we can put the individuals cremated. We can put their pet or pets together in that single compartment, provided that they all will fit,” said Hudgins
The memorial piece comes after a long time of high demand.
Most cemeteries only allow pets or humans, but never both in the same lot section.
“People would like to be buried with their pets, so we though we could set aside an area where we could accommodate someone with those wishes," said Hudgins,
All while respecting the other people who may not want to have deceased pets near their loved ones.
Maugh said she’s happy to bring this piece to their funeral home, which may be a first for the state of Mississippi.
“I also like to visit and reflect. And my cats are, and extension to, they’re exactly like my children. I take care of them, I feed them, I give them water, so therefore they need to be memorialized the same way you would a human,” said Maugh.
