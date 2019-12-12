‘Lucky’ gas station that sold $100,000 winning lottery ticket triples its sales

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Picture this: You walk into a gas station and purchase a lottery ticket on your way to work and you walk out $100,000 dollars richer.
That’s exactly what happened to one Pelahatchie man on Monday when he hit the big jackpot.
Now the owners of the gas station tell 3 On Your Side that people keep rolling in hoping to be the next big winner!
“The traffic has been crazy. Almost overwhelming. A lot of people have been coming in, lots of new faces!”
Once the lottery officially came to the Magnolia State, Mississippians immediately hit the stores hoping to be the next lucky winner.
“Every morning and night I stop and buy 5 or 10 bucks worth of tickets to just play around with it,” said Seth Barron.
Jimmy Keene walked into the Chevron on Highway 51 in Ridgeland and purchased a $5 lottery ticket, but little did he know that that one item was about to change his life.
“He asked me to check his ticket and I checked it and boom! It was a 100-thousand-dollar ticket,” said the owner of the Chevron.
Ever since Jimmy Keene walked away with $100,000, the ‘lucky’ gas station has been busier than ever.
“We are already pretty busy, but because of the big winner it has tripled up,” said the Chevron owner.
“I am going to be the next 100-thousand-dollar winner!” stated Larry James.
“I was so upset when I found out the guy hit the jackpot because everyone wants to be that person!” said Barron.
And if you don’t earn the big bucks on the first ticket, there’s always next time.
