Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's lawmakers have a special perk that gives them access to face-value, postseason college football game tickets regular fans can't easily obtain. The perk is particularly fruitful this year, as LSU is within striking distance of the national championship game, being held in January at New Orleans' Superdome. If LSU defeats the University of Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal, the Tigers will reach the Jan. 13 championship game. And if that happens, many Louisiana lawmakers will be in the Superdome. Two dozen Louisiana House members and 20 state senators have bought end zone tickets for $600 apiece from the game’s host committee. Meanwhile, 95 of 105 representatives and 38 of 39 senators opted for a similar offer from LSU to buy tickets to at least one postseason game.