Jackson Homeless Women’s Outreach in need of donations during holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Homeless Women's Outreach Project is collecting toiletries for women and children in emergency shelters in the Jackson area.
Some of the items they need are washcloths, deodorant, lotion, crayons and small toys.
The non-profit distributes the items monthly, but organizers say donations are down during the holiday season.
You can drop off items in the lobby at the City Centre building on South Lamar Street in Downtown Jackson.
