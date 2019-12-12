First Alert Forecast: cool Thursday; few showers Friday

THURSDAY: Sunshine will start the day off, though clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon hours. Highs will sneak into the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will thicken with rain chances increasing as a disturbance moves in from the Gulf of Mexico overnight. Lows will drop into the 40s by early Thursday.
FRIDAY: Our Gulf-borne system will squeeze out a few showers through Friday – but we don’t anticipate a washout. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs topping in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Most of the showers will exit by the evening hours. Lows will fall into the middle 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs sneaking back into the 60s ahead of our next weather maker due in early next week. Monday will see an increase in rain chances, leading rain tapering Tuesday amid another cool down to the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
