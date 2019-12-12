Ealy picks up Freshman All-SEC honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy was named Freshman All-SEC, the league office announced on Thursday.
The true freshman from Walnut Grove, Mississippi, was named to the team as a running back, all-purpose player, and return specialist.
Ealy currently leads the SEC in kick return average, with 24.4 yards per return. He tallied his first career touchdown with a 94-yard kickoff return in Week 3 vs. Southeastern Louisiana. Ealy registered a PFF elusive rating of 145.1, the second-highest by any freshman in the country.
Ealy ranks second in the SEC and No. 5 nationally in all-purpose yardage per game amongst freshmen (100.9 ypg). He rushed for 722 yards in his true freshman campaign, the second-most rushing yards by an Ole Miss freshman in school history.
His six rushing and eight total touchdowns also ranked second on Ole Miss’ freshman single season record book. Ealy has already earned freshman All-America honors from The Athletic, PFF, and 247Sports, as well as being named second team All-SEC by the league coaches on Tuesday.
