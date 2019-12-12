3 days, 2 shootings, 1 dead: Related shootings at Warren County apartments worry residents

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - “Like, who wants to wake up and hear ‘pow pow pow pow’ every day?”
Those are the words of an Azalea Trace Apartments resident who goes by the name “Ray.”
Two teenagers were shot at that apartment complex in three days and she said her neighborhood is tired of it.
“You don’t know whether to duck, you don’t know whether to stand still, you don’t know whether to hide, you don’t know. You just don’t know,” she said, frustrated.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says both the Tuesday night shooting death of Kameron Logan, 19, and the non-fatal shooting of another teen on Saturday happened not just in the same complex, but in the same apartment.
Pace says, unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily make either case a slam-dunk.
“We feel like these are obviously related, but it’s too early for us to speculate on what the motive was and for that reason I won’t say it’s any easier or any more difficult,” he said.
Deputies have been called to Azalea Trace more than 100 times since January, Pace said, but the residents are rarely forthcoming with information. His detectives need the residents there to help them with what they’ve seen.
“We’re following some very promising leads, but not enough information to make an arrest at this time. We’re asking the public, anyone with any information, please call Crimestoppers,” he said.
But Ray said it’s not that easy.
“You know, you’ve got family to think about. You can’t just go out saying, ‘Oh, it’s this one, this one, this one, pointing fingers at people,’” she said. “You put yourself out there and somebody’s after you.”
The sheriff’s department will have higher visibility in Azalea Trace Apartments, Pace said.
“We’re here to help the citizens of this community. We’re here to help the citizens that live in that apartment complex, but we need their information,” said the sheriff.
