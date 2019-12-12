Body recovered from SUV submerged in pond identified as wife of missing Zachary man

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A body was recovered from an SUV that became submerged in a pond in Zachary Wednesday, Dec. 11. That body has been identified as the wife of missing Zachary man, Welton “Wick” Pierce.
The Zachary Police Department says the crash claimed the life of Mildred Pierce, 79. Police say Mildred was the matriarch of the Pierce family and was married to Wick for many years.
The initial investigation shows just after 2 p.m., Pierce was driving west on Lower Zachary Road in a 2001 Chevy Tahoe when for reasons still under investigation, the SUV left the road and crashed into a pond in the 7500 block of the road. Investigators say the wreck was a “tragic accident.”
“Our hearts are with the Pierce family as they process this unimaginable loss,” the Zachary Police Department said in a release Wednesday night.
Officers responded by diving into the pond. Due to the cold temperatures, safety became a concern for the officers and they returned to shore.
A dive team was dispatched to the scene for extrication. McDavid says one body was extracted from the vehicle.
