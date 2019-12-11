Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached into the middle 50s today, thanks to plenty of sunshine. We started off the morning around freezing. Similar weather tonight with lows in the lower and middle 30s by morning. Partly sunny skies Thursday with just a slight chance for showers and that could continue into Friday as well. Highs will reach to near 60 degrees both days. The weekend looks pretty nice with highs in the 60s and partly sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the 40s. The next weather maker could arrive early next week with highs in the 70s on Monday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday. After this system passes, expect highs back down in the 50s again with lows near freezing. The average high this time of year is 59 and the average low is 38. Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and Southeast at 10mph Thursday. Sunrise is 6:52am and the sunset is 4:56pm.