Vicksburg High School students collect Christmas gifts to help needy families

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) -'Tis the season to give! And students at Vicksburg High joined in to help those in need in their community.
“There are people out there in need for Christmas and cold,” said student Makalyn Stewart.
Stewart is one of several Health and Human Services Academy Students from Vicksburg High.
Stewart and her classmates say they are eager to show love this holiday season by helping the homeless on the streets of Vicksburg and needy families.
The students, along with Dr. Bradley Dean Blake, came up with the Holiday of Warm Hearts Campaign.
“We will be giving out warm holiday gear to those in need, which will involve blankets, and any type of hygiene items,” said Stewart.
“It is really not that much. We just need you to donate a toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and soap to meet their basic needs,” added Blake.
Blake says the donations will be collected at the school until December 19th and will help several nonprofits in the city.
“All the organizations that serve our homeless population and the families in need.”
And that’s not the only Christmas campaign at Vicksburg High during this season of giving.
Chick-fil-A Leaders Academy started The Joy of Giving Campaign. The group is collecting new, unwrapped toys for underprivileged children 1 to 12-years-old.
“We have decided to take our donations to the Salvation Army once we finish on December 16th, and we have reached out to teachers and student body here and also community leaders,” said teacher Eunice Polk.
These students say both the toy drive and the Warm Hearts Campaign not only teach them about leadership, it also stresses the importance of giving and not always getting during Christmas.
“Being a leader is very important because if your friend sees you give, they may want to help others too," said a student.
“I get happiness out of doing it because when I make other people happy, I become happy,” said Stewart.
“It’s so important because people usually take and you add up your blessings when you give,” said student Nicholas Bailey.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.