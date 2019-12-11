State-of-the-art boutique theater in Ridgeland opening its doors Thursday

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The much-anticipated theater at the Renaissance is finally opening its doors!
The state-of-the-art boutique theater has set Thursday as the official opening day for the Renaissance Cinema Grill.
According to a press release, The Malco Grill will offer “gourmet quick-casual selections, complete with a full bar menu of beer, wine and cocktails.”
The only movie available for viewing Thursday will be Jumani: The Next Level.
Friday will have more movies available, with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Midway and Jumani.
There will also be lobby kiosks which will allow online/advance ticketing redemption so people can “skip the box office line.”
“Malco is very excited about bringing a state-of-the-art luxury cinema grill to the Ridgeland community,” said David Tashie, President and COO. “This theatre will be something the community will be very proud to have and enjoy for many years to come.”
