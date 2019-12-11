Parts of North Mississippi see snow flurries as cold front pushes through the South

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of North Mississippi became a winter wonderland Tuesday as snow fell in parts of Oxford, Greenville, and Shaw.
MDOT crews were out making sure roadways were safe for drivers, especially for drivers headed out tonight.
Lows will be near freezing around Jackson Tuesday night and meteorologists say to not be surprised if the area sees a few flakes.
Accumulation isn’t likely though as temperatures will stay above freezing.
MDOT says that winter conditions can produce hazardous driving conditions and that drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds and avoid distractions.
