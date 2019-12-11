One person injured in house fire on Queen Mary Ln. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was injured in a house fire on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson Wednesday morning.
According to witness Carl Hoskins, he was asleep and kept hearing his neighbors calling for help.
Hoskins said he eventually jumped up and looked outside to see the entire house smoking.
He went next door and called the ambulance and Jackson Fire Department while trying to help get the door open so his neighbor could get out.
Hoskins said there was also someone in the backyard trying to extinguish the fire, but at the same time he continued to call the ambulance to get the person out and “help his community.”
“Send a prayer out to the family,” added Hoskins. “I hope they’re okay and whatever happened, may God be with them.”
