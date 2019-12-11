Murrah High School senior gets full ride scholarship to Yale University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School student is headed to the Ivy League!
Murrah High School senior Jeffrey Caliedo has been given a full ride scholarship to Yale University through the QuestBridge Scholars Program.
“Even by the high standards of the Yale Admissions Committee, Jeffrey’s application and academic profile were exceptional," said Yale for Mississippi Admissions Officer Mark Dunn.
Dunn wrote that Jeffrey “distinguished himself as a writer, poet, performer, and leader at the local, state, and national level” and that he excelled in a “rigorous academic program.”
Dunn ended his endorsement by saying, “Yale is proud to call Jeffrey a new member of its community of scholars.”
The QuestBridge Scholars Program seeks to find students who have shown outstanding academic ability despite financial challenges.
The applicants must also be at the top of their class and have an ACT score of 27 or above.
