Murder-suicide investigation underway in Holmes Co. after woman found dead in motel

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County officials are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Durant.
Sheriff Willie March says that a woman was found deceased at the Durant Motel and a man was found shot to death in a car on Castalian Springs Road.
The man has been identified as James Wright.
Sheriff March said they believe the two were fighting at the motel when Wright shot the woman. He then drove away from the hotel and shot himself.
This is a developing story. We will update when more information is available.
