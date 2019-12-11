McDonald’s manager in Brandon receives Humanitarian of the Year Award for hiring former inmates

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A McDonald’s manger in Brandon has been given the Humanitarian of the Year Award for her work in giving former prison inmates a second chance at life.
Frances King has partnered with local restitution centers to hire released prisoners and others working off fines get back on their feet.
The program has been so successful that she says that it now accounts for around 80% of the employees at her restaurant.
“I started doing it a few years ago and it’s something I’ve grown passionate about," she said.
The award was presented at a staff service awards dinner in Starkville on Tuesday.
“Number one is they have to have their mind set that they’re ready to do better,” King said of the employees that she hires.
The Humanitarian of the Year Award also recognized King’s work helping others through coat drives and raising donations for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi.
