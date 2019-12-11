Lawsuits continue as 11th HOA claims Ridgeway Lane misused $90K

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yet another Home Owners Association has filed a lawsuit against Ridgeway Lane.
As of Monday, Timbers HOA in Brandon is the 11th association to file a suit against the company.
According to Timbers, “Ridgeway Lane and certain of its representatives transferred funds in excess of $90,000.”
The Bridgewater Homeowners Association previously filed two lawsuits against their management company, Ridgway Lane, claiming almost $850,000 is missing or unaccounted for in their bank accounts.
Dinsmore and Lakebend was added to the list of suits shortly after, claiming more than $200,000 each was missing.
Bruenburg HOA in Clinton joined in, saying they are missing $180,000 from their accounts. Their HOA board and their attorney’s are now conducting a full audit to determine their financial standing with Ridgway Lane.
Oakhurst HOA in Clinton filed their suit on November 26, claiming they’re missing $168,000.
Ridgway President David L. Lane announced shortly after the Bridgewater suit that he would be leaving the company at the end of the year, along with his son David W. Lane. The president has declined to comment on any of the lawsuits.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.