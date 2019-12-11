Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WISNER, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified the victim of a fatal weekend fire.A news release from the state fire marshal and the Franklin Parish coroner says the victim was 72-year-old Ronald H. Bixler of Wisner. The fire was reported at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say responding firefighters went inside the home and found Bixler on the living room floor next to his overturned walker. He died later at a hospital. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The release said investigators were looking into whether the home's electrical wiring or the victim's use of a space heater might have caused the blaze.