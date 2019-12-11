Future of Mississippi’s flag discussed in shadow of state’s birthday

“We have said before that if the state flag comes up in the Senate, we’ll vote on it," said Hosemann. "It’s not a priority for me to change the state flag. There are opportunities to do that through referendums like they put medical marijuana on this year by getting people’s signatures to do that. I think when Mississippians voted on this in 2001, it may be time to look at it on a second time again but Mississippians will ask when they want to change their state flag. I don’t think really the legislature needs to be doing that.”