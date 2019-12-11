First Alert Forecast: cool, breezy Wednesday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker will bring scattered showers and clouds for Friday - though, much of the rain will shift east by Friday evening. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs sneaking back into the 60s ahead of our next weather maker due in early next week. Monday will see an increase in rain chances, leading rain tapering Tuesday amid another cool down to the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs mid-week.