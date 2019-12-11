First Alert Forecast: cool, breezy Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns for Wednesday – but it’ll be a deceptive brand of sunshine. Highs will top out in the 50s with a chilly, pesky north breeze through the day. Winds will settle down late as lows drop into the 30s again by early Thursday.
THURSDAY: Sunshine will start the day off, though clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon hours. Highs will sneak into the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will thicken with rain chances increasing as a disturbance moves in from the Gulf of Mexico overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker will bring scattered showers and clouds for Friday - though, much of the rain will shift east by Friday evening. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs sneaking back into the 60s ahead of our next weather maker due in early next week. Monday will see an increase in rain chances, leading rain tapering Tuesday amid another cool down to the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.