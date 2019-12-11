Down in the Dumps: Walgreen’s dumpster trash leaves local business owners upset

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trash scattered around a garbage bin behind a Walgreen’s in Jackson has local business owners down in the dumps.
The two-year long problem is linked to dumpster divers consistently going in and making a mess.
The dumpster is in the Canton Square Shopping Plaza.
“It’s trashy, it’s unsightly, it smells, there’s food waste," said Jon Lansdale, who co-owns Crazy Cat Eat-Up and another restaurant close to it.
He said for two years his landlord has cleaned up the mess after the divers finish scavenging.
“He’s the one that usually goes and cleans it up. We’ve reached out to Walgreen’s and asked if anything could be done and we just get excuse after excuse and it’s kind of just reached an over boiling point now,” said Lansdale.
Walgreen’s has not responded to WLBT about the concerns, but Lansdale and other business owners said the drug store’s trash compactor broke, so they have been using the big green bin that isn’t concealed or closed.
“We have everything we have invested in these businesses and we just want to do our job. We want to do it in a safe, viable clean neighborhood," said Lansdale.
Crazy Cat Eat-Up is on one end, but even closer to the dumpster is Briarwood Wines and Spirits, owned by Nathan McHardy.
“Technically, it’s not my property but it is 30 inches away from it,” said McHardy. “We see people pull up in their cars and trucks and either dump stuff in it from their homes or get out of their cars start rummaging around and seeing if there’s anything around that can be re-used.”
Last week, a diver claimed he found a knife inside the dumpster.
McHardy reached out to the City of Jackson and in an email with Tuesday’s date, the Department of Planning and Zoning says it has documented the violation and will proceed in the process to resolve it.
