UMMC breaks ground on facility for children with medically complex conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A groundbreaking for Mississippi’s first pediatric skilled nursing facility was held Tuesday with state and medical leaders in attendance.
According to UMMC, this will be, “a place where Children’s of Mississippi patients with medically complex conditions can live and where families can get the training needed to provide care at home.”
The home, which will be under construction in 2021, will be designed for patients who need skilled and around-the-clock nursing due to the complexity of their medical condition.
It will be built in a wooded area off Eastwood Drive in Jackson, minutes from the UMMC campus.
The facility is being funded through bonds authorized by state legislation as well as through philanthropy.
