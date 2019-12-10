Two charged in connection to Forest Ave. shootings that left one dead, two wounded

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the Forest Avenue shootings on Sunday, December 8.
Thirty-year-old Jermarcus Morgan is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault. 18-year-old Julian Hicks is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault.
The shootings happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday at the Northwood Village Apartments.
One person was killed and two others were wounded.
The shootings took place during a deadly week in the Capital City, with a total of 18 shootings -- five which were deadly.
Jackson police say additional charges are possible for both suspects.
