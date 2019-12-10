Two charged in connection to Forest Ave. shootings that left one dead, two wounded

Two charged in connection to Forest Ave. shootings that left one dead, two wounded
30-year-old Jermarcus Morgan and 18-year-old Julian Hicks. (Source: JPD)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | December 10, 2019 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:23 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the Forest Avenue shootings on Sunday, December 8.

Thirty-year-old Jermarcus Morgan is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault. 18-year-old Julian Hicks is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault.

The shootings happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday at the Northwood Village Apartments.

One person was killed and two others were wounded.

The shootings took place during a deadly week in the Capital City, with a total of 18 shootings -- five which were deadly.

Jackson police say additional charges are possible for both suspects.

[ 3 On Your Side Investigates: Tracking Jackson's Homicides ]

