Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 30 degrees or more colder today. It’s snowing in North Mississippi with minor accumulations but be careful travelling into North Mississippi overnight and into the morning. Lows will be near freezing here and don’t be surprised if we see a few flakes tonight, but accumulation isn’t likely here as temperatures will stay above freezing. Sunshine tomorrow will warm us into the 50s during the afternoon. Even warmer weather returns this weekend and early next week with highs in the 60s to around 70. The weather will be unsettled with partly sunny skies and a few showers possible on a daily basis. Severe weather is unlikely. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s. North wind at 15mph tonight and northeasterly at 10mph Wednesday. Average high this time of year is 59 and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:51am and the sunset is 4:56pm.