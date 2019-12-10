School custodian who relied on JATRAN to get to work given new car for Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the spirit of the holidays, a parent surprised a JPS worker with a memorable gift.
“Nervous, excited,” was how Maggie Holmes described her feelings as she absorbs the fact that she is now the owner of a new mode of transportation filled with all kinds of necessities and goodies.
Holmes is a custodian at McLeod Elementary School who has always relied on JATRAN to get to and from work.
All that changed Tuesday.
“I just thank everybody for what they did for me. I love everybody that did it. I appreciate y’all, knowing that y’all care about me,” she said after receiving the gift.
The parent providing the early Christmas gift, Shafeqah Lodree, is a Jackson business owner.
Lodree is also taking care of pre-paid insurance and driving lessons to Holmes.
