Northbound lanes blocked on I-55 before Pearl St. EX 96A after Hinds Co. van involved in crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash is causing delays on Interstate 55 before Pearl Street EX 96A.
The two left lanes are blocked.
According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Flowood police, one of the vehicles involved is a Hinds County transport van.
Officials say the van was pulled over on the left shoulder with their hazard lights on because of a flat tire. The van was rear ended by a car that was in the left lane.
The driver of the car said that all of a sudden traffic ahead of them stopped and they darted over to the shoulder, but didn’t know that the van was stopped there.
They tried to go back into their lane but hit the rear passenger side of the van.
Both drivers went to local hospitals to get checked out.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation estimates it will take about an hour to clear the scene.
