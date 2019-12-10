Newspaper criticizes film’s take on Olympic bombing coverage

In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Clint Eastwood attends 2019 AFI Fest - "Richard Jewell" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. For his film "Richard Jewell," Eastwood takes aim at the media and federal investigators for a rush to judgment after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing. The 89-year-old director calls security guard Richard Jewell's story "a great American tragedy," one he's been trying to tell for five years. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Invision)