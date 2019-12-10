Madison County landfill protesters take to streets outside MDEQ

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Protesters gathered outside Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday morning to oppose another landfill in Madison County.
MDEQ is holding a meeting Tuesday to discuss the plan for the landfill.
NCL Waste is the developer, and they want to locate the landfill off of North County Line Road, just to the north of the current Little Dixie Landfill.
Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee is among those in opposition of the landfill, noting that there are already two landfills in Madison County. He doesn’t think a third is necessary.
If built, the landfill would be within a quarter mile of Ridgeland’s city limits.
