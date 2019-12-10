Lady Tigers can’t overcome early deficit at Bradley

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marneisha Hamer scored 25 points to lead Jackson State in a 78-69 loss to Bradley University.After trailing by as many as 16 points in the contest, the Lady Tigers almost completed the comeback, pulling within two points before falling to the Braves.Bradley improves to 8-1 while JSU fell to 1-7 overall.
Hamer finished with 10-of-15 for 25 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Ameshya Williams finished with a double-double, adding 10 points and 10 rebounds for the game. Kaisah Lucky also tallied double-digit points with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field and a team-high six assists. Dayzsha Rogan had a team-high four 3-pointers made and was 4-of-8 from the field with 12 points.
As a team, the Blue and White were 26-of-66 (39.4 percent) from the field and 8-of-16 (50.0 percent) from beyond the arc.The Tigers collected 41 rebounds, 28 points in the paint, and 53 points off of the bench.Jackson State returns to action on Dec. 19 versus Illinois State University beginning at 11 a.m. in Normal, Ill.
