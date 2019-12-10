‘I understand the concerns of people’: Jackson police address rising trend of violence in the city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After multiple shootings during the last week that claimed five lives, Jackson police say they’re putting a plan in place to stop the rising trend in violence.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Chief James Davis said, “I understand the concerns of people and I’m concerned because this week was very heartbreaking.”
Davis said he’s now creating an operation to target gun violence in Jackson.
He’s having JPD officers team up with federal agencies, serving high risk warrants and going after criminals, hoping to stop gun violence before it happens.
“We’re putting these proactive measures in place these individuals out there that’s taking upon themselves to pull out guns and target or shooting up the city we want to bring you to justice,” said Davis.
The latest murder victim, 21-years-old Daniel Brown, was shot and killed during an altercation on Forest Avenue Sunday evening.
Two others were shot, one listed as critical.
Jackson residents have their idea of what's sparking all the recent shootings.
Albert Adams, who lives in Jackson said, “Education, jobs, people think they can get stuff without actually earning it and they cause a lot of violence because we don’t respect each other. Young guys, they’re not being taught respect.”
Gary White, also concerned about the violence, said, “I think it’s really out of control and a lot of it is people frustrated, lack of jobs... A lot of people aren’t civic minded, so I’m not sure if there’s going to be a quick fix to it.”
Police leaders are hoping more officer presence in neighborhoods will serve to deter criminals from committing crimes - especially with guns.
“It makes Jackson look like it’s so dangerous that individuals can’t ride in the city and that’s not true," said Chief Davis.
