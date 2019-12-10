First Alert Forecast: blustery, rainy Tuesday

TUESDAY: Clouds, rain and falling temperatures will be the flavor of the day. Expect morning 50s to slip into the 40s through the day as a cold front sweep through the region. The push of colder air may meet up lingering moisture to have a few wet, novelty snowflakes or sleet pellets mix in north of I-20. Rain will taper as lows drop into the 30s by early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns for Wednesday – but it’ll be a deceptive brand of sunshine. Highs will top out in the 50s with a chilly, pesky north breeze through the day. Winds will settle down late as lows drop into the 30s again by early Thursday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will stick around for Thursday before fading behind the clouds ahead of our next system. Scattered showers amid more clouds may sneak in Friday - highs will top out in the upper 50s. The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs sneaking back into the 60s ahead of our next weather maker due in early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
