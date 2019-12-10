JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - December 10 is Mississippi’s birthday!
Mississippi was admitted into the U.S. as the 20th state in the Union on December 10, 1817.
Since then, the magnolia State has become one of the most diverse states in the nation with nearly 3 million people.
It's most of the most scenic states in the county, with historic battlefields, national parks, a coastline, and of course the mighty Mississippi River.
December 10 is a day we can celebrate everything beautiful about our over-200-year-old state.
Happy birthday Mississippi!
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.