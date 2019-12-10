Condition of driver unknown after shooting in Jackson leaves car ‘riddled with bullets’

Shooting on Shadowlawn Drive in Jackson leaves car ‘riddled with bullets’
By WLBT Digital | December 9, 2019 at 6:12 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 6:12 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The condition of a driver on Shadowlawn Drive is unknown after the car was shot multiple times on the driver’s side.

According to a reporter at the scene, the vehicle was ‘absolutely riddled with bullets.’

Police came to the scene and processed the car, removed what looked like a few pieces of evidence and then the car was loaded on to a wrecker and hauled away.

Eyewitnesses on the scene said that they had video of the shooting incident, but did not give any other details.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.